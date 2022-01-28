Advertisement

Minot Fire Department responds to person on fire

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person has been hospitalized with burns after reportedly being on fire in northwest Minot Thursday night.

Minot police say they responded to a report of an individual who appeared to be on fire outside an apartment building along Sixth Avenue Northwest a little after 9 p.m. The fire was out by the time responders arrived, and the individual was transported to Trinity Health for injuries.

Responders say the fire was contained to the individual and didn’t spread to the apartment. No other information is known at this time, and the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Nurse goes viral for vaccination plea.
‘No beds means no beds!’ Nurse’s plea goes viral
Pox the Fox
Good news alert: Fargo business goes above and beyond for customer
BNSF Train
BNSF employees react to judge’s ruling that blocks strike
Governor Doug Burgum in Williston Wednesday
Burgum announces large-scale, $1.9 billion data center in development for Williston

Latest News

Igloos in Mandan
Bismarck couple gets engaged in an igloo
Katelynn Berry
Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirms remains found belong to Katelynn Berry
Pat Bertagnolli
Burgum appoints Pat Bertagnolli as Job Service North Dakota executive director
10PM Sportscast - 1/27/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/27/22