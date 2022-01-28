Minot Fire Department responds to person on fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person has been hospitalized with burns after reportedly being on fire in northwest Minot Thursday night.

Minot police say they responded to a report of an individual who appeared to be on fire outside an apartment building along Sixth Avenue Northwest a little after 9 p.m. The fire was out by the time responders arrived, and the individual was transported to Trinity Health for injuries.

Responders say the fire was contained to the individual and didn’t spread to the apartment. No other information is known at this time, and the case remains under investigation.

