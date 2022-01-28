Advertisement

It’s more than an expo, it’s a community

KMOT Ag Expo
KMOT Ag Expo(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - The second day of the KMOT Ag Expo is often the busiest day and it was no exception Thursday.

More than 10,000 people came up to the state fair grounds to check out the largest indoor farm show in the upper Midwest.

This show has been going on for more than half a century, welcoming new producers while inviting back experienced farmers and ranchers.

Agriculture makes up a large portion of North Dakota, making this expo more like a community get together.

“Farming and ranching is very much a community type atmosphere and this definitely brings a lot of great minds and people together to solve the world’s issues that we are all facing right now,” said Brent Schaff, who has come to the ag show for three years.

“As I’m sitting down here just observing as the traffic walks by just looking at the people and it just amazes me how many of the different farmers my team knows personally that they’ve ran into. It’s awesome,” said Brian Smiset, a first year vendor at the show.

While the show was smaller last year due to the pandemic, this year is very much a return to normal and is a welcome site to all who stopped by.

