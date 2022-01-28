Goehring pushes back on trucker vaccine mandate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 32,000 truckers coming from Canada to the U.S. may not be allowed to cross the border due to a recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

North Dakota’s Agriculture Commissioner, Doug Goehring, is pushing the White House to life the mandate.

The mandate, that went it affect Jan. 22, blocks unvaccinated truckers from entering the U.S. from Canada.

Canada also has a similar ban preventing unvaccinated truckers from entering the country.

Truckers had been previously exempt under essential worker status in the U.S.

“Forcing this vaccine mandate on the industry will hurt the livelihoods of truckers, create further supply chain disruptions and cause price increases in essential goods,” Goehring said in a statement Friday.

