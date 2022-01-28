Advertisement

Goehring pushes back on trucker vaccine mandate

(Georgina Fernandez)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 32,000 truckers coming from Canada to the U.S. may not be allowed to cross the border due to a recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

North Dakota’s Agriculture Commissioner, Doug Goehring, is pushing the White House to life the mandate.

The mandate, that went it affect Jan. 22, blocks unvaccinated truckers from entering the U.S. from Canada.

Canada also has a similar ban preventing unvaccinated truckers from entering the country.

Truckers had been previously exempt under essential worker status in the U.S.

“Forcing this vaccine mandate on the industry will hurt the livelihoods of truckers, create further supply chain disruptions and cause price increases in essential goods,” Goehring said in a statement Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Nurse goes viral for vaccination plea.
‘No beds means no beds!’ Nurse’s plea goes viral
Pox the Fox
Good news alert: Fargo business goes above and beyond for customer
BNSF Train
BNSF employees react to judge’s ruling that blocks strike
Katelynn Berry
Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirms remains found belong to Katelynn Berry

Latest News

Wayne Stenehjem
ND Attorney General Stenehjem responsive after being taken to hospital
2022 Olympics Graphic
2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count
Igloos in Mandan
Bismarck couple gets engaged in an igloo
Katelynn Berry
Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirms remains found belong to Katelynn Berry