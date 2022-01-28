Federal jury convicts Minot man in child sex crimes case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal jury convicted a Minot man this week on seven counts, stemming from an investigation into sex crimes against children.

The jury convicted 46-year-old Derrick Walker on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of receipt of images depicting the exploitation of a minor.

Prosecutors said Walker aided and abetted 33-year-old Katie Heidinger, of Velva, of producing videos and images of the acts.

Some of the victims were as young as one year old.

Walker’s sentencing date has not been set.

Prosecutors said Heidinger pleaded guilty to six counts in June 2020 and is set to be sentenced in March.

She still has an open case file in district court in McHenry County, on three counts of AA-felony gross sexual imposition, and is scheduled to be arraigned next month.

