Advertisement

City and county leaders react to Williston data center announcement

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston and Williams County leaders are praising the announcement that one of the largest data centers in the world will be built in northwest North Dakota.

Governor Doug Burgum announced the $1.9 billion project Wednesday, saying it would bring in 30 jobs to the area once completed. Officials in the area said they are happy to see more diverse projects being built in the Bakken, which will help the region become less reliant on oil prices.

“It’s going to, as the governor said, “level-out” the ups-and-downs and those sorts of things. This thing takes off, what’s next? Is it semiconductor chips being made here? Is it other things that’s going to use that power and data? It’s just a plus-plus for the entire area,” said Howard Klug, Williston Mayor.

“It’s just another step in trying to become less dependent on a single source of income, which is oil. Everyone watches the oil markets go up and down and I think this is a positive for Williams County,” said Cory Hanson, Williams County Chairman.

Officials added that residents in the county will see a positive impact in their tax bills thanks to added property taxes from projects like this.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Crash due to ice in Burleigh County leads to death of 27-year-old man
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Governor Doug Burgum in Williston Wednesday
Burgum announces large-scale, $1.9 billion data center in development for Williston
BNSF Train
BNSF employees react to judge’s ruling that blocks strike
Negative PNA phase: typical orientation of the jet stream and where colder/warmer air usually are
February could start colder and more active thanks to the ‘PNA’ weather pattern

Latest News

Igloos in Mandan
Igloos in Mandan
Recruiting law enforcement
Recruiting law enforcement
Making art more available
Making art more available
North Dakota real estate market
Real estate market still hot going into the new year
KMOT Ag Expo
It’s more than an expo, it’s a community