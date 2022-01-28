City and county leaders react to Williston data center announcement

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston and Williams County leaders are praising the announcement that one of the largest data centers in the world will be built in northwest North Dakota.

Governor Doug Burgum announced the $1.9 billion project Wednesday, saying it would bring in 30 jobs to the area once completed. Officials in the area said they are happy to see more diverse projects being built in the Bakken, which will help the region become less reliant on oil prices.

“It’s going to, as the governor said, “level-out” the ups-and-downs and those sorts of things. This thing takes off, what’s next? Is it semiconductor chips being made here? Is it other things that’s going to use that power and data? It’s just a plus-plus for the entire area,” said Howard Klug, Williston Mayor.

“It’s just another step in trying to become less dependent on a single source of income, which is oil. Everyone watches the oil markets go up and down and I think this is a positive for Williams County,” said Cory Hanson, Williams County Chairman.

Officials added that residents in the county will see a positive impact in their tax bills thanks to added property taxes from projects like this.

