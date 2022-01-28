Children with disabilities hunt badlands thanks to Medora Wish and Prairie Grit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A group of North Dakota kids with disabilities were able to have a once in a lifetime hunting experience in the badlands.

The Medora Foundation’s Wish Endowment, in partnership with Prairie Grit helped make the experience possible.

It happened last September, but a video of the day was just released online. The two organizations covered the lodging, food, and brought the necessary equipment to make it all happen.

A Medora Foundation spokesperson says they wanted to share the special moment with the community.

“There’s amazing things happening right in people’s backyards that they can get involved with, and the last thing I would say if you’re seeing this and you are so moved, we invite you to support the Medora Wish Endowment,” said Daniel Gannarelli, Major Gift Officer.

Gannarelli says it’s a great time to consider giving to Medora Wish or Prairie Grit with Giving Hearts Day coming up on February 10th.

