Burgum appoints Pat Bertagnolli as Job Service North Dakota executive director

Pat Bertagnolli
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday that he has appointed Pat Bertagnolli of Watford City to serve as executive director of Job Service North Dakota, effective Feb. 21.

Bertagnolli has served as director of the Rough Rider Center and community enhancement in Watford City since December 2019. He previously served as vice president of human resources for MBI Energy Services and has held human resources management positions at several other energy-related businesses in the Watford City and Williston areas since 2011. Prior to that he had a 22-year career with UPS serving in multiple capacities, most notably as a multistate operations manager and workforce planning and employee relations manager.

“I’m thankful to have had a front row seat to the greatest growth in the nation as referenced in results of the 2020 Census, and Job Service North Dakota has been a key partner in that growth,” Bertagnolli said. “I look forward to working alongside this amazing team in a more formal capacity to help facilitate statewide collaboration and alignment to support our state’s recruiting and retention efforts. I’m grateful to Gov. Burgum for this incredible opportunity to serve the great people of North Dakota.”

Job Service North Dakota has 156 full-time team members, 66 temporary employees and a biennial budget of $65.4 million to manage multiple federal grants for workforce and unemployment services.

