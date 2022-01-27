Advertisement

Williston Economic Development’s Strategic Plan highlights current and future goals of the department

Williston economic development
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - This month, Williston Economic Development released its five-year strategic plan, which details the many goals the department has for the city.

As the only accredited economic development department in North Dakota, they are required to release a strategic plan every five years. Besides focusing on supporting new and expanding businesses in Williston, Executive Director Shawn Wenko says another priority is to help create and increase the skilled workforce for the area.

“About every business is still looking for help in this area, so we want to find out how that works for us? We want to look at how we can play in that arena and help our businesses,” said Wenko.

Wenko adds that he wants the department to take advantage of the growing technology and “value-added” industries beginning to take shape in Williams County such as the Vantis Drone Network and the Cerilon Gas-to-Liquids plant.

“Those emerging technologies, there are benefits within that we need to identify, but there’s benefits within that would help our (oil, gas and agriculture) industries operate, what I always say is reduce costs and increase efficiencies,” said Wenko.

Wenko says he expects long-term projects like Williston Square and Cerilon to have a good footing with the community by the time the plan has to be renewed in 2027.

