Supply chain shortages hit ag vendors

KMOT Ag Expo
KMOT Ag Expo
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Vendors we talked to at the KMOT Ag Expo had lots to say about how supply chain issues are affecting their businesses.

Companies are already booked out through planting season for things like seeders.

”Really hoping just to visit with people. Our availability for spring is all tied up. So we’re looking forward to 2023 already, but we’ll talk to people, see what their needs are,” said Perry Weisberg, Bourgault U.S. Marketing.

A lot of parts go into farm machinery, and missing even a small piece is a holdup.

”Getting a wheel or a tire, sometimes it’s just the little things that’ll hold yourself back, and it’s frustrating because the machine won’t operate properly without it, so you’ve gotta wait ‘till that’s done to deliver it to the customer,” said Ben Sander, marketing manager at Vaderstad.

Newer equipment contains many computerized components as well.

”We’ve been doing pretty good, but a lot of our electronic is starting to catch up to getting later and later each order period,” said Gerald Jacob, ag product specialist.

People we spoke with were excited to get customers in the door and get conversations rolling.

Those we talked to say they’re glad to be meeting people, and find out what their customers are looking for.

