Sprayer with boom cameras on display at KMOT Ag Expo

John Deere See & Spray Select sprayer
John Deere See & Spray Select sprayer(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Rising prices, supply chain issues, and the drought are prompting many farmers and ranchers to do what they can to save money.

One of the many farm implements on display at this year’s Ag Expo is the John Deere See & Spray Select sprayer.

The boom on the sprayer has a series of small cameras.

Typically, farmers can’t be specific with their spray and end up spraying pesticides or herbicides on parts of a field that don’t need it.

The cameras on this sprayer boom can identify certain weeds in the field and isolate spray to those, thus saving product and money.

“We’re having individual nozzle control only for those areas that the cameras have said, ‘Hey, there’s a weed, we need to spray that.’ And if there’s no weed there, there’s no chemical application,” said Jim Campbell, with Gooseneck Implement, who is showcasing the sprayer at the ag expo.

Anyone who wants to check out the sprayer can go on the John Deere website.

