Snow removal in Bismarck might take longer this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Whenever Bismarck receives four inches of snow, the city hopes to clear all roads in about 24 to 36 hours.

But the Public Works Department says some things can slow down the process. That includes wind, snow depth, and moisture content. Ten inches of snow will double plow times and high winds can require re-plowing, which can set crews back as much as 12 hours.

One solution to fight icy roads is salt, but officials say keeping roads permanently salted isn’t really an option.

“Salt is a chemical that works when the air temperatures are around 26 degrees or warmer. So, when we start to fall below 26 degrees, we need to then do some things to that salt in order for it to penetrate that ice,” said Jeff Heintz, director of service operations with Bismarck Public Works.

Ultimately, the salting of roads depends on weighing the benefits and rewards. Other factors that can affect cleanup times are increased miles of road to clear, reduced availability of plow parts due to supply chain issues, and COVID-19 quarantines, among other things. Plows make an average of four passes on each road to clear them.

With 366 center line miles, that means there are 1,464 miles of street surface to plow.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.