Shake up in Class-A basketball poll

Class A Basketball Polls
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Class-A boys and girls have a total of ten spots in the weekly poll. Nine of the ten are different from a week ago.

The Century girls stay in the number one position while Minot is the new top ranked team in the boys voting.

The poll is conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Minot High (13) — 11-1 Record — 73 pts — Last week: 2

2. Fargo Davies (1) — 10-1 Record — 53 pts — Last week: 4

3. Bismarck Century (1) — 10-2 Record — 40 pts — Last week: 1

4. West Fargo Sheyennne — 11-1 Record — 36 pts — Last week: 5

5. Bismarck High — 9-3 Record — 17 pts — Last week: 3

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: West Fargo (10-2)

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (15) — 11-0 Record — 75 pts — Last week: 1

2. Fargo Davies — 10-1 Record — 55 pts — Last week: 4

3. Minot High — 10-1 Record — 50 pts — Last week: 5

4. Bismarck High — 8-3 Record — 20 pts — Last week: 2

5. West Fargo — 10-2 Record — 12 pts — Last week: 3

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Grand Forks Red River (8-2), West Fargo Sheyenne (9-3) and Devils Lake (5-4)

