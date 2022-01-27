Online map helps residents navigate $193 million plan for Bismarck utility and infrastructure improvements

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Improvements to Bismarck’s utility and infrastructure will cost an estimated $193,000,000 over the next ten years. That’s according to the city’s Public Works Utility Operations Department.

Aging infrastructure has prompted Bismarck city officials to create a 10-year plan for necessary updates.

Bismarck’s water treatment plant was built nearly 100 years ago and on average treats more than 6.5 million gallons of water a day. It’s slated for pipe and pump replacements and capacity expansion.

“We really do have to plan these projects over a ten-year period of time just to fit them with the timing of other work that’s needed across the city,” said Michelle Klose, director of utility operations.

The water treatment plant, wastewater treatment plant, stormwater system, and sewer system all are scheduled for improvements. A new interactive map on the city’s website outlines the major projects to show residents exactly what needs to be done.

“There’s a lot of pieces together and we are trying to find new ways of sharing them with the public,” added Klose.

City commissioners say this transparency is necessary for projects like these that affect everyone.

“Whatever changes we make impacts in more than one way than just our residential home checkbooks. It impacts us in the schools, all the schools public and private. It affects us in all the commercial businesses,” said Bismarck City commissioner Greg Zenker.

The majority of the funding for the project is coming from water users. City officials say they’ve also started receiving grant funding for some of the projects.

“These projects are paid by the utility rates. When we are looking at our residents paying on the usage rates, that cost of service had been factored into our utility rates. So, those that are using more in the summer where we have to expand more infrastructure are helping to pay for that expansion. Those that are very consistent users are also paying for that consistent use and what’s needed for there. So, we really do have a balance but what we are moving into is looking at our rates again,” said Klose.

Bismarck’s water service also provides service to several entities outside of city limits, which could help in securing grant funding.

To learn more, find the interactive Utility Infrastructure Improvement Needs Story Map on the City of Bismarck’s website at City of Bismarck Utility Infrastructure Improvement Needs (arcgis.com).

Residents will have the opportunity to speak about these projects throughout the improvement process. The projects will be a recurring topic at city commission meetings.

