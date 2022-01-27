Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing K-9 now charged with killing father

Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.
Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog has now been charged with murder in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home’s garage.

Court records show Ryan Mitchell Smith remained jailed Thursday after prosecutors accused him of killing his father, Cameron Smith, by using a 15-pound dumbbell to hit him three times in the head.

Cameron Smith’s death came after Ryan Smith was released from jail following his arrest Saturday on charges related to trying to steal a car and attacking the police dog.

Smith’s attorney has said his client has a history of mental illness.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Crash due to ice in Burleigh County leads to death of 27-year-old man
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Governor Doug Burgum in Williston Wednesday
Burgum announces large-scale, $1.9 billion data center in development for Williston
BNSF Train
BNSF employees react to judge’s ruling that blocks strike
Negative PNA phase: typical orientation of the jet stream and where colder/warmer air usually are
February could start colder and more active thanks to the ‘PNA’ weather pattern

Latest News

3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
3G to 5G will leave millions of devices obsolete
Will Good was left paralyzed after a car crash in April 2021 in which he was an Uber passenger.
Uber passenger paralyzed in crash sues company for $63 million
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin orders more focus on limiting civilian casualties
Uber passenger paralyzed in crash sues company for $63 million