Fourth graders learn about food at the Living Ag Classroom in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Fourth graders from across the state are heading to Minot this week for the “Living Ag Classroom” at the KMOT Ag Expo.

Wyatt Aufforth may only be in fourth grade in Bowbells, but this young man said he already knows what he wants to be when he grows up.

”I want to be a farmer and rancher when I get older,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt is one of the hundreds of students from across the region taking part in this year’s Living Ag Classroom. He and the others get to learn the science behind how our food makes it from the field to the grocery store — from beef, to grain, to seeds and soil.

Nancy Jo Bateman, the executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission, has been teaching at the classroom since it began decades ago. She said it’s become a generational event.

”We’re seeing the next generation of fourth-graders coming through. Those people that were children then, their kids are now coming through this. So I mean, it’s huge, to be able to tell those students where their food comes from. And the message doesn’t really change,” said Bateman.

Wyatt said he’s learning a lot.

”I’m learning stuff, more stuff about beef, wheat, and crops, and soybeans,” said Wyatt.

Educating the next generation of North Dakota farmers and ranchers.

Wyatt gets an A+ for rocking the mullet!

The Living Ag Classroom continues Thursday under the State Fair grandstand. The first classes start at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.