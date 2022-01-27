Advertisement

Fourth graders learn about food at the Living Ag Classroom in Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Fourth graders from across the state are heading to Minot this week for the “Living Ag Classroom” at the KMOT Ag Expo.

Wyatt Aufforth may only be in fourth grade in Bowbells, but this young man said he already knows what he wants to be when he grows up.

”I want to be a farmer and rancher when I get older,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt is one of the hundreds of students from across the region taking part in this year’s Living Ag Classroom. He and the others get to learn the science behind how our food makes it from the field to the grocery store — from beef, to grain, to seeds and soil.

Nancy Jo Bateman, the executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission, has been teaching at the classroom since it began decades ago. She said it’s become a generational event.

”We’re seeing the next generation of fourth-graders coming through. Those people that were children then, their kids are now coming through this. So I mean, it’s huge, to be able to tell those students where their food comes from. And the message doesn’t really change,” said Bateman.

Wyatt said he’s learning a lot.

”I’m learning stuff, more stuff about beef, wheat, and crops, and soybeans,” said Wyatt.

Educating the next generation of North Dakota farmers and ranchers.

Wyatt gets an A+ for rocking the mullet!

The Living Ag Classroom continues Thursday under the State Fair grandstand. The first classes start at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Crash due to ice in Burleigh County leads to death of 27-year-old man
Minor killed in collision on Highway 23 east of Watford City
UPDATE: Tow truck driver in fatal I-94 crash had license suspended
Death reported in vehicle, semi accident near Watford City
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

ag classroom
Fourth graders learn about food at the Living Ag Classroom in Minot
rising prices
Farmers stay positive for spring amid growing prices
sports 1/26/22
6PM Sportscast 1/26/22
Courtney Olson
Sports Spotlight: Courtney Olson
weather 1/26/22
Evening Weather 1/26/22