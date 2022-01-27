Advertisement

Fed to hike interest rates soon

By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re looking to do a home remodel, buy a car or even purchase a house, then you’re probably going to want to do it soon.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve hinted that it could start raising interest rates as soon as March.

The anticipated increase would be the first in three years as the Fed looks to tighten its monetary policy in hopes that it can bring inflation back to its long-term goal of two percent.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says there’s room for interest rates to be raised without affecting the labor market. Local financial experts say the move was expected, as inflation hit seven percent — the highest it’s been in almost 40 years.

“It’ll definitely have an effect on inflation as you decrease the monetary supply. And if there’s less money out there, there’s less money to buy goods and services. So, it should cool off prices a little bit,” said David Wald, president of Securian Financial Advisors of North Dakota.

Before Powell’s announcement, the DOW rose almost 300 points before closing down almost 1,000 points from day trading highs.

