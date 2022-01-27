Farmers stay positive for spring amid growing prices

MINOT, N.D. – Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday at the KMOT Ag Expo to check out the more than 350 different vendors selling anything from combines to seed.

While farmers and ranchers alike talked about the upcoming spring, there was something else on many minds: prices.

Talks of inflation and price increases were common at this year’s expo, as producers gear up for spring planting.

“With nitrogen, potash is going up like crazy, any phosphates you are looking to put on, its kind of a dangerous game, if you didn’t get it in pre-pay you know you might be kind of hurting in the spring here,” said Mark Henke with Mustang Seeds.

Fertilizer has nearly tripled its price in the last few months, driving some away from certain crops.

“A lot of switching has been happening. I mean the farmer needs to make money that’s their number one goal, so a lot of switching, maybe not as much corn going in at this time last year or the year before, just because of the high nitrogen cost,” said Henke.

Others at the expo said along with the rising costs, selling prices were also going up like canola.

“They look at the average yields that would be obtained given the current prices, the profitability, even with the higher input costs, will certainly be there. so we don’t expect the high fertilizer prices to be to much of an issue,” said Barry Coleman, the executive director of the Northern Canola Growers association.

Between price hikes and supply chain delays, farmers could be in for a wild ride this year but say they are ready for anything.

Coming out of a drought year, many of the farmers Your News Leader spoke with said the amount of moisture we have received this winter is very promising.

