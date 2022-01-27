Advertisement

Ag Expo showcases technology advancement in the ag world

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D.- Farm equipment is constantly advancing with the newest and most innovative technology.

Some equipment vendors like Brian Everson have been coming to the show for years and always leaves impressed by the changes but says there is always two sides.

“On the good side, it’ll probably help the one-man, two-man operations, help run a tractor while you are combining. You can be doing other operations throughout the day. The bad side is a lot of guys like to be fully vested and fully involved in the situation at hand, and when you go a little autonomous, you are kind of hands off,” said Brian Everson with Northern Plains Equipment.

John Deere will be launching their first ever fully autonomous tractor later this year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Crash due to ice in Burleigh County leads to death of 27-year-old man
Governor Doug Burgum in Williston Wednesday
Burgum announces large-scale, $1.9 billion data center in development for Williston
Negative PNA phase: typical orientation of the jet stream and where colder/warmer air usually are
February could start colder and more active thanks to the ‘PNA’ weather pattern
BNSF Train
BNSF employees react to judge’s ruling that blocks strike
Divide County School District cancels classes
Classes canceled in Divide County Schools for third day amid staffing shortage

Latest News

A semi jackknifed south of Moorhead, blocking traffic.
UPDATE: Crashes, slide-offs reported in region
10PM Sportscast - 1/26/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/26/22
supply chain issues
Supply chain shortages hit ag vendors
Bismarck infrastructure
Online map helps residents navigate $193 million plan for Bismarck utility and infrastructure improvements