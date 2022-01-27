Ag Expo showcases technology advancement in the ag world

MINOT, N.D.- Farm equipment is constantly advancing with the newest and most innovative technology.

Some equipment vendors like Brian Everson have been coming to the show for years and always leaves impressed by the changes but says there is always two sides.

“On the good side, it’ll probably help the one-man, two-man operations, help run a tractor while you are combining. You can be doing other operations throughout the day. The bad side is a lot of guys like to be fully vested and fully involved in the situation at hand, and when you go a little autonomous, you are kind of hands off,” said Brian Everson with Northern Plains Equipment.

John Deere will be launching their first ever fully autonomous tractor later this year.

