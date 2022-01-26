Unemployment in Bismarck-Mandan decreased in 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to data from Job Service North Dakota, there’s good news for the economy in Bismarck-Mandan.

The most recent job numbers, from November, show a decrease in the unemployment rate from 3.5% in November 2020 to 2.3% in November 2021. According to officials at the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC, that change is an indicator of Bismarck bouncing back from the pandemic.

“Whereas other parts of the country might have an economic slowdown because of the pandemic, what you saw in Bismarck-Mandan was really the opposite. When you combine all that economic activity, then I think it’s natural to expect your unemployment rates to go down because everyone’s working. Everyone in this economy right now who wants a job has a job,” said Brian Ritter, president and CEO of the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

In what might be another indicator of a successful economic comeback, taxable sales in quarter three increased by 13% from 2020 to 2021, returning to pre-pandemic totals.

