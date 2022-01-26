State, local leaders tour progress of Minot-area flood protection project

MINOT, N.D. - Souris River flood protection is a long-term goal for residents that live along it, but with recent federal funding the project has finally reached what local leaders call Milestone 1.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., joined local leaders and members of the army corps of engineers Wednesday with a walk-through of some of the areas in phase four to get an idea of the work yet to be done for the flood protection project.

“Not only are we gonna button up the north side of Minot and get them under control, and give them the flood control that is needed. But it will give us an opportunity to start looking forward and have funds available for the basin wide approach,” said David Ashley, Souris River Joint Board.

Sixty percent of the residents in the region will be protected once Milestone 1 is complete. It has received more than $750 million in federal support.

“The first five phases that comprise milestone one are now funded, authorized, good to go. Phases one through three are already done,” said Sen. John Hoeven, N.D.-R.

Some of the phases yet to come will include further property buyouts. Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma said they will make a point to communicate and work with the families involved when the time comes.

