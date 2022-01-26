Sports Spotlight: Courtney Olson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Courtney Olson is a 2018 graduate of Mandan High School. Basketball has continued to be kind since her days with the Braves. Two years of success at Bismarck State put her on a path to Dickinson State, where she’s been one of the top performers in the N.A.I.A. It has also put the Blue Hawks senior in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

When going the Junior College route, you must do a lot in a short time to get noticed by a bigger program. That’s exactly what Courtney Olson did at BSC. After two standout seasons with the Mystics, she decided to stay local, just down I-94 at Dickinson State.

“I still see everyone that came to Mandan games comes out to Dickinson games to support me. Lots of fans have reached out telling me what a great role model and great player I am, so it’s nice to still stay close to home where people can watch me,” said Olson.

90 miles from home, the choice to become a Blue Hawk was simple for a multitude of reasons.

“It was very easy to make the decision because Eric (Nelson) was very good at communicating what role I’d play and getting to know how he coached, and I got to come out and watch a few games,” said Olson.

And from coach Nelson’s side of things, Olson was an important piece to his new puzzle.

Eric Nelson, DSU Women’s Basketball head coach, said: “She was obviously one of my first recruits here at Dickinson State which is obviously kind of cool, and when I came in, we knew it was kind of a rebuild. We knew we needed some help right away, and that’s kind of essentially why we went the (Junior College) route. Obviously, got Courtney from Bismarck State. Just to get a player of that potential and plays that well, it’s huge for us.”

Courtney’s major helped create a bond between her and her coach.

“Off the floor, we get along really well. You know she’s an (agriculture) person, major. I’m from a small town in Nebraska, so we get to talk about (agriculture) and stuff like that. So she’s been awesome. On the floor, off the floor, she’s been everything we could’ve asked of her,” added Nelson.

Courtney is coming off her second straight North Star player of the week honor, and third overall. She also earned NAIA player of the week honors after dropping 38 points and a buzzer-beater to beat Mayville State on Saturday. With national recognition, Olson’s role as a senior is to bring an edge to the team every day.

“I like being that big leader out there. I know what I’m capable of, and I know my teammates are capable of that too, so I just want to push them to be better. Working hard every day at practice,” said Olson.

In her final year of basketball, Olson is happy where and how she’s finishing it off.

“It is bittersweet but going out on a good note like I am right now it is just a good feeling,” said Olson.

Courtney is averaging over 18 points a game, good for 13th in the country. Olson and the Blue Hawks are tied for fourth in the conference, and they look to continue their winning streak at Mayville State on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.