Reports: Vikings hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new general manager

Multiple sources say Minnesota is finalizing a deal with the Browns VP of Player Personnel to lead the club into its next chapter.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah(KARE 11)
By Dana Thiede
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGAN, Minn. — Multiple sources say the Minnesota Vikings are finalizing terms with Cleveland VP of Player Personnel Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to bring him aboard as the team’s new general manager.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the hire as a done deal in a post on Twitter, as did NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, while an off-the-record source confirmed it for KARE 11 Sports.

There are also reports on social media that the team is also in discussions to add Catherine Raiche, an executive with the Philadelphia Eagles, as assistant GM.

NFL insiders say Adofo-Mensah became the team’s leading candidate Tuesday after highly-sought Kansas City Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles was snapped up by division rival Chicago. The Vikings had also interviewed Poles, and reportedly had him near the top of their hiring list.

