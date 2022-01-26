Advertisement

Post-conviction relief denied for Mandan man convicted of manslaughter, arson

Rodney Friesz
Rodney Friesz(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that a Mandan man’s argument that undisclosed DNA evidence would exonerate him from manslaughter and arson has been rejected.

Rodney Friesz, 56, was convicted of manslaughter and arson in 2016 for the 2014 shooting death of Eugene Jassmann. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In 2020, Friesz appealed, arguing among other things that the prosecution failed to disclose DNA evidence. A district court judge dismissed the appeal, agreeing with prosecutors that there was no proof the DNA evidence existed.

The Supreme Court affirmed the lower court’s decision Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Tow truck driver in fatal I-94 crash had license suspended
Hardware taco
A Fargo man urges others to check their fast food after finding a piece of hardware in his taco
Judge sentences Bismarck man for stealing money from Mandan tattoo shop
File Photo: North Dakota Highway Patrol
Bismarck woman dead, one adult and two children seriously injured in crash on I-94
Bismarck woman to be featured on Bravo!

Latest News

Negative PNA phase: typical orientation of the jet stream and where colder/warmer air usually are
February could start colder and more active thanks to the ‘PNA’ weather pattern
Nicholas Caspers
Man convicted in Wishek murder could face more prison time
Farmland in Douglas
Farmers see price increases as spring planting approaches
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston's walk-in clinic
Omicron surge affecting Williston healthcare facilities