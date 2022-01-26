Post-conviction relief denied for Mandan man convicted of manslaughter, arson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that a Mandan man’s argument that undisclosed DNA evidence would exonerate him from manslaughter and arson has been rejected.

Rodney Friesz, 56, was convicted of manslaughter and arson in 2016 for the 2014 shooting death of Eugene Jassmann. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In 2020, Friesz appealed, arguing among other things that the prosecution failed to disclose DNA evidence. A district court judge dismissed the appeal, agreeing with prosecutors that there was no proof the DNA evidence existed.

The Supreme Court affirmed the lower court’s decision Friday.

