Our Redeemer’s sophomore Maya Vibeto scores 1,000th point in win

MINOT, N.D. – Our Redeemer’s Maya Vibeto scored her 1,000th career point Tuesday night in her team’s win against Surrey—and she’s only a sophomore.

Maya hit the mark in the first quarter of the game.

“It’s really all because of my teammates creating opportunities, everything to thank for them and to my dad, he has a big part in this,” said Maya to Your News Leader after the game.

The Knights defeated the visiting Mustangs 62-45.

