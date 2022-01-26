Omicron surge affecting Williston healthcare facilities

WILLISTON, N.D. - Hospitals and clinics across the country are still struggling to combat the COVID-19 pandemic while tending to other illnesses during the flu season. As they deal with the surge led by the omicron variant, the strain on supplies and staffing continues to cause concerns for facilities and their communities.

It may be a new year, but medical facilities continue to deal with challenges stemming from the beginning of the pandemic. Unlike last winter, they’re not only trying to provide services to those impacted by the pandemic, but also other seasonal ailments.

Both CHI St. Alexius Health Williston’s walk-in clinic and hospital have seen large numbers of patients this winter. People are seeking medical attention for not only COVID-19, but other illnesses such as influenza and RSV, which have also surged this season.

“We’re seeing anywhere from 80 to 100 patients a day. Mondays we really get hit hard; we see closer to 100 those days. Fridays we really get hit hard,” said Shelli Hayes, clinic manager.

The pandemic has led to more hospitalizations than many small hospitals can handle. Staffing and organizing transfers remain difficult for CHI. Now getting sufficient medication is a concern to the point where some prescriptions have to be rationed.

“Medications are very, very short to come by. The supply chain is not good. Getting supplies from one place to another is not good,” said Dr. Wayne Anderson, Chief Medical Officer.

Last week, North Dakota posted a record 12,000 individuals positive with the virus. Today, the number has dropped to less than 8,000 but the 14-day rolling average positivity rate remains at nearly 20%, meaning it may be a while before hospitals in the state see an end to the latest spike.

“Clearly, with flu season and relatively more indoor activities, I don’t think this is going to settle down until we get into April or May and maybe not even settle down then,” said Anderson.

The possibility of suspending elective surgeries remains a legitimate concern, but Anderson says they’ll cross that bridge when they must.

The best recommendations to stay safe this winter Anderson says is to continue to mask up when you can, practice basic hygiene and social distancing, and get vaccinated to best protect yourself from the Omicron variant.

