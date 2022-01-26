North Dakota’s birth rate has decreased; death rate increased

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Information from the CDC and North Dakota’s Health Department tells us birth rates are down and death rates are up.

While we may be a long way from fully understanding the impact COVID has had on either number, Grace Njau, NDDoH’s principal investigator, says this year’s declining birth rate isn’t unexpected.

”So, it is quite likely that the actual increase that we saw previously, prior to these five years, was primarily driven by some of that immigration of healthy young workers and them coming to North Dakota and having families. But, overall, the trend for the last five years has been a decline,” said Njau.

Explaining the death rates in adults under the age of 50 is another story. Njau says it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact causes of the grim 49% increase, but they could be zeroing in on at least one of the factors. People not getting the care they need, when they need it.

“Another thing that we’re actually going to be looking into is how much of the deaths that we’re seeing that are excess, especially in our younger people, that could be attributable to ‘delayed care,’” said Njau.

Njau says early data coming from other countries, such as the UK, seems to indicate a hesitancy to seek medical care during a pandemic. This hesitancy could have resulted in doctors finding illnesses later than usual.

