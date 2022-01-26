Morton Mandan Library auction this week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re looking for a vintage desk or bookcase, the Morton Mandan Library may have you covered. The library will be hosting a silent auction over the next two days, selling furniture and books to help raise funds for new furniture. Michaela Schaff with the Morton Mandan Library says the furniture being auctioned off is still in good condition but was never designed for public use.

“We have a child-sized roll top desk that was in the children’s area. Super cute. Super nice conditions. So that is definitely one of the hot items,” said Schaff.

Accompanying the auction will be a book sale hosted by the Friends of Morton Mandan Library. The auction will be held 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the Mandan Eagle’s Club.

