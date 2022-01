MINOT, N.D. – Minot fire crews responded to a roof fire Monday afternoon.

The fire department was called to 21st St. NW around 5:00 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from the roof of a home.

They were able to locate the source and put out the flames.

A small area of the roof was damaged.

No one was injured.

The fire is under investigation.

