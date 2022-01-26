Advertisement

Man convicted in Wishek murder could face more prison time

Nicholas Caspers
Nicholas Caspers(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A return to prison is possible for a man convicted in a 2010 Wishek murder.

Nicholas Caspers, 38, on a plea agreement, served just over six years in prison for the death of Paul Varner. Prosecutors said Varner was aggressively beaten to death while Caspers argued self-defense.

Now, Caspers is accused of violating his probation multiple times. A district court judge has set a revocation hearing for him next month.

Caspers currently lives in Huron, SD, and is out on a $3,000 bond.

