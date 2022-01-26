Judge grants motion for change of venue for Williston woman accused of child abuse

WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williams County judge granted a motion for a change of venue for Torrie Vader, a woman accused of shaking a baby.

District judge Kirsten Sjue made the decision after the state’s attorney had no objection. Sjue told both parties that she will be calling other courtrooms in North Dakota to find one that can take the case, including neighboring Divide and McKenzie Counties.

Vader’s attorney made the request last month, saying alleged misinformation and threatening comments were made by various social media pages, making it difficult for a fair trial.

Both parties agreed that any venue during or after September would work. They expect the trial to last between seven to 10 days.

An update on where the trial could be is expected on Feb. 15.

