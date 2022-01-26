Advertisement

Judge grants motion for change of venue for Williston woman accused of child abuse

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williams County judge granted a motion for a change of venue for Torrie Vader, a woman accused of shaking a baby.

District judge Kirsten Sjue made the decision after the state’s attorney had no objection. Sjue told both parties that she will be calling other courtrooms in North Dakota to find one that can take the case, including neighboring Divide and McKenzie Counties.

Vader’s attorney made the request last month, saying alleged misinformation and threatening comments were made by various social media pages, making it difficult for a fair trial.

Both parties agreed that any venue during or after September would work. They expect the trial to last between seven to 10 days.

An update on where the trial could be is expected on Feb. 15.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Tow truck driver in fatal I-94 crash had license suspended
Hardware taco
A Fargo man urges others to check their fast food after finding a piece of hardware in his taco
Judge sentences Bismarck man for stealing money from Mandan tattoo shop
File Photo: North Dakota Highway Patrol
Bismarck woman dead, one adult and two children seriously injured in crash on I-94
Bismarck woman to be featured on Bravo!

Latest News

Negative PNA phase: typical orientation of the jet stream and where colder/warmer air usually are
February could start colder and more active thanks to the ‘PNA’ weather pattern
Nicholas Caspers
Man convicted in Wishek murder could face more prison time
Farmland in Douglas
Farmers see price increases as spring planting approaches
Rodney Friesz
Post-conviction relief denied for Mandan man convicted of manslaughter, arson
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston's walk-in clinic
Omicron surge affecting Williston healthcare facilities