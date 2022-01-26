Advertisement

Farmers see price increases as spring planting approaches

Farmland in Douglas(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, N.D. - As inflation hits a four-decade high and consumer prices soar above 7%, many are feeling it in their wallets, including those in the ag industry.

This comes as the spring planting season is approaching.

Fertilizers like urea have nearly tripled in price, making the price per acre to plant and fertilize for the springtime extremely costly.

One farmer in Douglas said luckily commodity selling prices are somewhat higher, but that could change.

“The worst scenario would be is to buy all these expensive inputs and not price any of our production and then we have normal crop, the whole world has a good crop and prices go down. Then we kind of get hammered on both sides,” Bob Finken, a Douglas farmer.

Supply chain issues have also impacted the ag industry, as some farmers have purchased their fertilizer months in advance just to secure it for the upcoming season.

