Family-owned businesses at the KMOT Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D. – Some of the vendors at the KMOT Ag Expo are representing large companies, but that’s not the case for all.

Metalcraft by K is a business run by the Kratzke family. The Kratzkes have attended the Ag Expo for more than 20 years.

“We started out really small, our first show we just thought it was the greatest. We had three signs at that first show and now we’re up to a hundred and some signs. Like I said, it’s a dream and an honor,” said co-owner Cathy Kratzke.

Cathy, her husband, Jim, and one of their sons made the six-hour drive from Perham, Minnesota, Monday night.

