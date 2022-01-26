Advertisement

Family-owned businesses at the KMOT Ag Expo

Kratzke family
Kratzke family(KFYR)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Some of the vendors at the KMOT Ag Expo are representing large companies, but that’s not the case for all.

Metalcraft by K is a business run by the Kratzke family. The Kratzkes have attended the Ag Expo for more than 20 years.

“We started out really small, our first show we just thought it was the greatest. We had three signs at that first show and now we’re up to a hundred and some signs. Like I said, it’s a dream and an honor,” said co-owner Cathy Kratzke.

Cathy, her husband, Jim, and one of their sons made the six-hour drive from Perham, Minnesota, Monday night.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Crash due to ice in Burleigh County leads to death of 27-year-old man
Minor killed in collision on Highway 23 east of Watford City
UPDATE: Tow truck driver in fatal I-94 crash had license suspended
Death reported in vehicle, semi accident near Watford City
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

Governor Doug Burgum in Williston Wednesday
Burgum announces large-scale, $1.9 billion data center in development for Williston
Daniel Schumacher and Pete Silbernagel
Linton artist’s painting crates canvass for new friendship
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
Reports: Vikings hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new general manager
10PM Sportscast - 1/25/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/25/22