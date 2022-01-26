Dickinson barbershop and lounge recognized by national publication

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A barbershop in the heart of downtown Dickinson has been recognized by a national publication.

KFYR’s Sara Berlinger stopped by to see what all the buzz is about.

Kelly Lackner says he trusts the team at De Porres House of Barbering to give him a good haircut.

“The passion about how Paul and his crew cuts hair is good,” said Kelly Lackner, Bismarck.

The Bismarck native works in Dickinson and says he enjoys the shop’s relaxing atmosphere and other amenities, like the lounge and bar that specializes in craft beer. Patrons can also order wine, coffee, non-alcoholic drinks, and even cigars.

Owner Paul Ellerkamp says the old-fashion barbershop has become a popular meeting place.

“People walk in the door it’s not uncommon for people’s names to be yelled out and belly up against the table and bar out there, and a lot of these people have become more like family,” said Paul Ellerkamp, De Porres House of Barbering owner and barber.

“My grandfather used to tell me all of these stories when he was young, they would make a day out of the barbershop,” said Patrick Ahmann, Lounge manager.

The barbershop opened in 2018 and has been a hit with adults, teens, and kids ever since.

It was recently highlighted in Wine Enthusiast Magazine as a trendy barbershop among only five others. The team says the recognition is special.

“You’re getting feedback from places like the Wine Magazine and getting compared to places in Portland, Oregon which is a craft beer mecca, you know places in Las Vegas, and you have this small little niche here in Dickinson,” said Ahmann.

So next time you are needing a trim, you may want to stop in.

“I don’t think you have to have fancy things just in big cities, so we wanted to bring something like this to North Dakota,” said Ellerkamp.

For a special hair cut experience.

The shop is open most days from 8 am to 9 pm. For more information on hours and upcoming events, you can visit De Porres House of Barbering on Facebook.

