Dakota College at Bottineau’s hockey coach reaches 300th win milestone

Head Coach Travis Rybchinski
Head Coach Travis Rybchinski(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. – The Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks have won five of their last six games this season, but an 8-6 victory against Metropolitan State earlier in January was special for one reason.

Or 300 reasons, for Head Coach Travis Rybchinski.

“Sort of had it in the back of my mind, I was hoping to do it before Christmas but it didn’t work out... it was just special, it’s a milestone as a coach, especially in college that’s a big number. You feel a sense of accomplishment,” Rybchinski said of his 300th win with the program.

The Lumberjacks have not played since Jan. 17. Two games against Montana State were canceled and one against the University of Mary was postponed to February.

The team will play at the University of Jamestown on Saturday before the Jimmies visit Bottineau on Sunday.

