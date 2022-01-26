Advertisement

Crash due to ice in Burleigh County leads to death of 27-year-old man

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A single-vehicle, rollover crash in Burleigh County at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday left one man dead.

The 2020 GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on US Highway 83 near mile marker 101.

The driver lost control of the vehicle due to ice on the roadway. The vehicle entered the median and rolled, then came to rest on its wheels facing east; partially in the median and partially on the northbound roadway.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man from Garrison, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 61-year-old man from Garrison, was transported to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

