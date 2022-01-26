Courtney Olson: NAIA Player of the Week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday, Courtney Olson was named the Conference Player of the Week for the third time this season. Tuesday, she earned a national honor. She’s the N.A.I.A. women’s basketball player of the week.

The Dickinson State senior tied a school record with 38-points on Saturday against Mayville State. A record that was reached in 1997 and 1992. Courtney’s last basket was the game winner at the buzzer.

The Mandan High graduate played at Bismarck State before heading west to finish her college career with the Blue Hawks.

“She had some other offers to go D-II, but she knew she could make a difference here and make an impact so we’re very fortunate to have her. It’s a great fit and she knew she could come in and play right away. She’s been one of our best players right from the start and she’s been one of the best players in our conference. She was a first-team all-conference player last year,” said DSU Head Coach Eric Olson.

Our timing for the Sports Spotlight this week could not have been better. Jeff Roberts talked with Olson the day before last week’s games. In those games, Courtney averaged 30.5 points fpr a pair of D.S.U. victories.

