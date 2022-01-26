Advertisement

Classes canceled in Divide County Schools for third day amid staffing shortage

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST
CROSBY, N.D. – The Divide County School District canceled class Monday and Tuesday of this week and will extend the closure through Wednesday, due to staffing and substitute shortages, according to the district’s Facebook page.

The district posted Sunday that school Monday would be canceled due to a combination of staffing issues and icy roads. The district later posted Monday and Tuesday that the following days there would be no class amid staffing shortages.

The district indicated that leadership would make a decision on the rest of the week by Wednesday at noon, and would share the information with families.

Some athletics are still going on as scheduled. Parents should check the Facebook page or reach out to a coach for more information.

Your News Leader has reached out to the Elementary Principal Tanja Brown for further comment.

