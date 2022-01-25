Advertisement

Yellowstone visits hit record high in 2021, straining staff

FILE - In this May 21, 2011 file photo, tourists photograph Old Faithful erupting on schedule...
FILE - In this May 21, 2011 file photo, tourists photograph Old Faithful erupting on schedule late in the afternoon in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 the National Park Service announced that Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks would be closed until further notice, and no visitor access will be permitted to either park..(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A record number of visitors flocked to Yellowstone National Park last year despite fewer hotel rooms and campsites being available because of the coronavirus pandemic and construction projects.

Just over 4.86 million visits were tallied in 2021, breaking the prior record set in 2016. Known worldwide for its wildlife and thermal features such as the Old Faithful geyser, Yellowstone will mark its 150th anniversary in 2022.

A rush of visitors from May through September last year strained employees and visitor services even as the park was understaffed because of employee housing caps and difficulty recruiting workers.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in rear-end crash with tow truck on I-94
File Photo: North Dakota Highway Patrol
Bismarck woman dead, one adult and two children seriously injured in crash on I-94
File photo
53-year-old from Mandan killed in rollover crash in Montana
Police sirens
Semi involved in crash on Highway 2/52 near Burlington
Hardware taco
A Fargo man urges others to check their fast food after finding a piece of hardware in his taco

Latest News

Canada geese
Midwinter waterfowl survey shows less Canada geese in ND than normal
Minot Airport cargo apron nears completion
Independent Seniors
Seniors have more options for care amid pandemic
Flaring
North Dakota Industrial Commission approves project aimed at reducing flaring