Ward County looking to spend American Rescue Plan Act dollars

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Ward County American Rescue Plan Act Task Force is taking steps forward in deciding how to spend the federal COVID-19 relief money.

Ward County will receive just over $13 million in ARPA funding.

They will have until 2024 to identify projects and 2026 to actually spend the money.

County commissioners have been looking into how to spend the dollars that would benefit the entire community.

They have looked at other counties as to how they have spent the money and have looked for guidance from the North Dakota Association of Counties on how the money can be spent.

The association’s executive director spoke with regional county leadership Tuesday morning about new changes and guidelines on how to spend the federal dollars.

“You can now use it for culvert replacement, even if you don’t have the lost revenue and also under the public health response, you can use it for emergency operation centers, emergency response equipment, including radios,” said Terry Traynor,

The Ward County Task Force will be presenting to the county commissioners next Tuesday to map out their next steps for allocating money for different city and township projects.

