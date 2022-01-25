Advertisement

Vendors looking forward to Ag Expo

KMOT Ag Expo
KMOT Ag Expo(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The KMOT Ag Expo is gearing up this week to run Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 26-28.

All the vendors we talked to are excited this year. They expect a higher turnout over last year.

The last of the displays and booths were being set up Tuesday morning for the show.

“We’re hoping for a good crowd, sounds like the weather is going to good. We’ve got a hell of a line up here to show everybody,” said Gerald Jacob, Ag Product Specialist.

COVID restrictions have been reduced since last year which some say they hope will bring more foot traffic in the door.

“Just looking forward to visiting with people and getting to understand where their needs are at,” said Perry Weisberg, Bourgault U.S. Marketing manager.

Vendors are bringing in new products to showcase to farmers from across the state.

“Vaderstad is not a known company in this area much. So showing them Vaderstad Seed Hawk equipment, and other concord stuff is going to be a real exciting thing for us,” said Ben Sander, marketing manager Vaderstad.

Admission and parking for the show are free.

There are around 350 vendors across 1021 booths. The show runs 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Tow truck driver in fatal I-94 crash had license suspended
Hardware taco
A Fargo man urges others to check their fast food after finding a piece of hardware in his taco
Judge sentences Bismarck man for stealing money from Mandan tattoo shop
File Photo: North Dakota Highway Patrol
Bismarck woman dead, one adult and two children seriously injured in crash on I-94
Bismarck woman to be featured on Bravo!

Latest News

Negative PNA phase: typical orientation of the jet stream and where colder/warmer air usually are
February could start colder and more active thanks to the ‘PNA’ weather pattern
Nicholas Caspers
Man convicted in Wishek murder could face more prison time
Farmland in Douglas
Farmers see price increases as spring planting approaches
Rodney Friesz
Post-conviction relief denied for Mandan man convicted of manslaughter, arson
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston's walk-in clinic
Omicron surge affecting Williston healthcare facilities