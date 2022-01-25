Vendors looking forward to Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D. – The KMOT Ag Expo is gearing up this week to run Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 26-28.

All the vendors we talked to are excited this year. They expect a higher turnout over last year.

The last of the displays and booths were being set up Tuesday morning for the show.

“We’re hoping for a good crowd, sounds like the weather is going to good. We’ve got a hell of a line up here to show everybody,” said Gerald Jacob, Ag Product Specialist.

COVID restrictions have been reduced since last year which some say they hope will bring more foot traffic in the door.

“Just looking forward to visiting with people and getting to understand where their needs are at,” said Perry Weisberg, Bourgault U.S. Marketing manager.

Vendors are bringing in new products to showcase to farmers from across the state.

“Vaderstad is not a known company in this area much. So showing them Vaderstad Seed Hawk equipment, and other concord stuff is going to be a real exciting thing for us,” said Ben Sander, marketing manager Vaderstad.

Admission and parking for the show are free.

There are around 350 vendors across 1021 booths. The show runs 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.