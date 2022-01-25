Advertisement

Vaccination rates at long-term care facilities in ND

Long-term care facility
Long-term care facility(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Supreme Court struck down one of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates for large employers, but they upheld the vaccination requirement for healthcare workers in facilities that receive federal money.

As a result, North Dakota is one of 25 states that has a vaccine mandate. However, it only applies to skilled nursing facilities.

As of Thursday evening, staff at skilled nursing facilities in North Dakota have a vaccination rate of 82%. Officials involved in long-term care say that’s good, but it could be higher.

“We see through the data that when we have a high vaccination rate in facilities, absolutely we have less infection there. It really does work; it really does make a difference. We know it’s not something maybe that everyone is on board with, but we’re really working with staff to get everyone vaccinated as a really good safety protocol and requirement now in nursing homes that will be required beginning on February 14th,” said Shelly Peterson, ND Long Term Care Association president.

Per the ruling, workers in skilled nursing facilities need to have received their first dose by February 14th. Officials are working to educate staff in long-term care facilities on the benefits of vaccination in an effort to maintain as much staff as possible while keeping residents safe.

