Update: Hank Berry confirms daughter’s remains found during search

Katelynn Berry
Katelynn Berry(KFYR-TV)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIDNEY, Mont. (Valley News Live) - Update 1/24: The father of Katelynn Berry confirms with Valley News Live the human remains found during a search on Thursday are those of his daughter. He says he got the news from police today, but they are still in the process of formally identifying the remains before an official announcement is made.

Original story 1/20: Human remains have been found during the search for Katelynn Berry. At this time no identification of those remains have been made, but law enforcement say further search efforts have been suspended.

According to deputies in Richland County, Montana, Berry was last seen on December 21, 2021, at her home south of Sidney, Montana, which is about an hour from Williston. Law enforcement found her cell phone at her home on December 29.

At the time she was reported missing, police said Berry does not have a car and there was concern for her well-being due to weather conditions.

Berry has ties to Grand Forks; her mother Carmell Mattison is the Grand Forks Assistant State’s Attorney.

Previous Coverage
Search for GF Asst. State’s Attorney’s 26-year-old daughter continues in MT

