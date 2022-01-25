St. Mary’s Academy principal greets students with sunny smile on cold days

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A few weeks ago, there was a photo floating around social media that featured St. Mary’s academy principal, Michael Bichler, sitting outside the school door, greeting students in an ice house with a heater nearby to keep him warm.

The story behind that photo is one that we think is good news because that morning greeting was not a one-time thing.

If you ask Michael Bichler, this is the best part of the day. Before the sun is even up, the St. Mary’s Academy principal is waiting outside door number 4, greeting students as they arrive. He knows most by name.

Bichler started this ‘good morning’ routine five years ago when the St. Mary’s Academy opened.

“I just kept doing it,” he explained. “If I’m at work, I’m out here.”

You’d never guess it by his cheerful greetings, but Bichler says he’s not really a morning person.

“I’m not,” he laughed. “This gets me going in the morning.”

This welcoming morning routine has helped him embrace each new day.

“Smiles are contagious. This is the best part of the day. I love seeing the kids coming in the mornings,” said Bichler.

Turns out, the kids love seeing their principal every morning, too.

“He’s always here to just say, ‘Hi.’ I don’t see him a lot during school, so this is one place I get to see him,” said sixth-grader Ramona Heick.

“We get to see him in the morning and not just walk in here alone,” added seventh-grader Beckett Price.

The ultimate goal is that this positive jump start and a simple ‘good morning’ might set the tone for students and help them have a great day at school.

“It gives me an opportunity to just say, ‘I hope you have a good day.’ Sometimes that’s all a kid needs, is just to know somebody cares. We have a building full of people that show that every day, so I’m just trying to do my part,” Bichler explained.

Something he’s doing one greeting at a time.

There are about 270 students at St. Mary’s Academy. Mr. Bichler knows most of them by name, something he credits to his morning routine.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.