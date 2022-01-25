Rookie Season in WDA -Legacy Hockey

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s shaping up to be quite a finish for boys hockey in the WDA regular season. Just four points separate the forth position from the ninth.

One of those teams in that logjam is Legacy who is sitting fifth. It’s the first season for the Sabers and confident they’ll make the top six and avoid a play-in game for the West Region Tournament.

Fifteen games into their first season of play has the Legacy boys hockey team eyeing a West region tournament berth.

Legacy Head Coach Mario Lamoureux said: “You make up points by winning some games. So, we’re going to go into every game with the expectation of we’re going to win. If we do the things we’ve been talking about as a group and individuals come to play. I think we’ll give ourselves a really good chance to beat anyone in the region.”

The confidence the team has shown as of late is thanks in part to perseverance from each one of its members.

“I think we got past a couple of rough patches. We’re just fixing some band aids now and healing some wounds. Fully healthy team at the moment so I think we’re going to be in the race with the postseason coming up here,” said Josia Will, Legacy forward.

But they know there is still work to be done before discussing the playoffs.

Legacy defenseman Caleb Moore said: “We’re working really hard, taking it game by game, period by period even. I think we just keep putting our heads down and working really hard like we’ve been doing. We should get the outcome that we want.”

Regardless of the end result, they know it’s been a enjoyable journey in their first year as a team.

“I think any season you’re going to have ups and downs. I think that’s what I love about hockey. The adversity that you go throughout the year and you kind of find out what you’re made of. A lot of character check moments and I think our group has responded very well,” said Lamoureux. “That’s why I love sports, you have the adversity that you can fight through and you kind of find what you’re made of.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.