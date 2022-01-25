Advertisement

Pair accused of conspiring to deliver fentanyl in Bismarck

Kendall Gordon and Hollie Schauer
Kendall Gordon and Hollie Schauer(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two are in custody after Bismarck police say they conspired to sell fentanyl in “large volumes.”

Law enforcement say a previous investigation led them to believe 31-year-old Kendall Gordon and 30-year-old Hollie Schauer, both of Bismarck, arranged drug deals around the city.

Sunday, law enforcement searched their home and phones. Officers say they found thousands of dollars in cash, marijuana, “continuous and constant” transactions on Cash App, and frequent texts indicating fentanyl dealing.

Schauer admitted to police she knew Gordon was engaging in the sale of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is an illicit produced pill that is meant to mimic prescription opioids. Court documents report that ingestion of fentanyl has led to overdoses across the city of Bismarck, many of which have been fatal.

Gordon is in custody with a $10,000 bond. He’s charged with conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, possession, and a probation violation for a prior robbery conviction.

Schauer is also in custody with a $25,000 bond. She’s charged with conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, possession, and a parole violation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Tow truck driver in fatal I-94 crash had license suspended
Hardware taco
A Fargo man urges others to check their fast food after finding a piece of hardware in his taco
Judge sentences Bismarck man for stealing money from Mandan tattoo shop
File Photo: North Dakota Highway Patrol
Bismarck woman dead, one adult and two children seriously injured in crash on I-94
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

Bismarck man accused of leaving quadriplegic person without means of communication, proper care
Minor killed in collision on Highway 23 east of Watford City
North Dakota unemployment rises while Montana sees record low
monday market crash?
Why the stock market had such a tumultuous Monday