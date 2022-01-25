Pair accused of conspiring to deliver fentanyl in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two are in custody after Bismarck police say they conspired to sell fentanyl in “large volumes.”

Law enforcement say a previous investigation led them to believe 31-year-old Kendall Gordon and 30-year-old Hollie Schauer, both of Bismarck, arranged drug deals around the city.

Sunday, law enforcement searched their home and phones. Officers say they found thousands of dollars in cash, marijuana, “continuous and constant” transactions on Cash App, and frequent texts indicating fentanyl dealing.

Schauer admitted to police she knew Gordon was engaging in the sale of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is an illicit produced pill that is meant to mimic prescription opioids. Court documents report that ingestion of fentanyl has led to overdoses across the city of Bismarck, many of which have been fatal.

Gordon is in custody with a $10,000 bond. He’s charged with conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, possession, and a probation violation for a prior robbery conviction.

Schauer is also in custody with a $25,000 bond. She’s charged with conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, possession, and a parole violation.

