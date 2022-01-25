North Dakota unemployment rises while Montana sees record low

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Statistics released today show North Dakota’s unemployment rate rose slightly between November and December. The state’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December was 2.8%, an increase of 0.3% percent from November and a 2% decrease from the year before.

Job Service North Dakota says the state normally sees an increase in unemployment during the holiday months.

Montana recorded a historic record low unemployment in December, at 2.5% percent. The state’s unemployment rate is at its lowest rate since data recording began in 1976.

Montana’s employment grew by more than 3,100 from November to December, the state’s largest gain in 2021.

Montana ranked fourth of all states in unemployment, while North Dakota ranked 12th.

Nationally, the unemployment rate is 3.7% percent.

