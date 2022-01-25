Advertisement

Minor killed in collision on Highway 23 east of Watford City

(Pixabay, MGN)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - A minor was killed as a result of a collision that closed part of Highway 23, six miles east of Watford City Tuesday Morning.

Icy conditions caused the driver to lose control of his car, which crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a semi at around 8:28 a.m. Officials say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The portion of highway 23 remains closed at this time.

