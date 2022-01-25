Minor killed in collision on Highway 23 east of Watford City

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - A minor was killed as a result of a collision that closed part of Highway 23, six miles east of Watford City Tuesday Morning.

Icy conditions caused the driver to lose control of his car, which crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a semi at around 8:28 a.m. Officials say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The portion of highway 23 remains closed at this time.

