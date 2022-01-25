Advertisement

Mind the Wildlife

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Game and Fish is raising awareness this year for people to avoid wildlife in the outdoors.

After the drought and rough winter, a number of species from deer to birds are in rough shape. The more strain people add by being active around where they winter adds more risk on the animals’ lives.

They ask that people put off shed hunting until spring, and avoid shelter belts while snowmobiling as well as other activities that could take you into animal habitat.

“Snowshoeing and cross country skiing or even just driving down a gravel road with a herd of deer in front of you. We certainly want people to get out and enjoy those different activities. We need to, just to recognize where wildlife are,” said Greg Gullickson, Minot Outreach biologist.

They remind people that chasing or harassing animals in a motorized vehicle is illegal in North Dakota.

