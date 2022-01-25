Advertisement

Midwinter waterfowl survey shows less Canada geese in ND than normal

Canada geese
Canada geese(ND Game and Fish)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Game and Fish Department’s annual midwinter waterfowl survey in early January indicated there were about 81,000 Canada geese in the state.

That number is down substantially from last year, when 165,000 Canada geese were reported, because of two major factors.

Biologists say snow and bitterly cold weather in late December undoubtedly pushed some birds south. And last year was a relatively mild winter with little snow accumulation. In fact, Lake Sakakawea didn’t freeze over until January 24th last year, which was the latest date on record.

“Despite recent weather, we are still wintering a good number of waterfowl this year and conditions remain fair for wintering birds unless we get too much snow accumulation,” said Andy Dinges, ND Game and Fish Department migratory game bird biologist.

The 10-year average for the midwinter survey in North Dakota is 123,000 Canada geese.

