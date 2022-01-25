Advertisement

Judge blocks BNSF strike

(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge in Fort Worth sided with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Tuesday, blocking nearly 17,000 employees from striking.

The ruling comes after multiple BNSF unions arranged a strike over the company’s new attendance policy, which gives employees 30 points for the rest of their careers. They are docked points for days taken off, and can earn points back but only by working for two weeks straight.

The attendance policy goes into effect on Feb. 1.

